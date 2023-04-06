Man kills sis-in-law over land dispute, on the run

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked his sister-in-law to death over a land-related dispute in Kapasatikiri village under Bayree police limits in Jajpur district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Anita Nayak, police said.

The accused Jayanta Nayak, however, fled the village after committing the crime. According to sources, a heated argument ensued between the accused and his sister-in-law (Anita) while she was cleaning the courtyard in front of her house over a family matter on Wednesday morning. In a fit of rage, Jayanta forcibly dragged Anita to his house and allegedly killed her with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused then left the body in a pool of blood on the road and fled.

During the incident, the husband of the deceased was away from home. On being informed by the locals, Bayree police reached the spot and recovered the body. It has been sent to Badachana CHC for post-mortem, police said, adding, a scientific team has been pressed into service.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s son Laxmidhar Nayak, police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. According to police, the two families had not been on good terms for the past couple of years due to a dispute over land-related issues.

