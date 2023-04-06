Home States Odisha

Man kills sis-in-law over land dispute, on the run

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked his sister-in-law to death over land-related dispute in Kapasatikiri village under Bayree police limits in Jajpur district on Wednesday.

Published: 06th April 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Crime, Stab

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked his sister-in-law to death over a land-related dispute in Kapasatikiri village under Bayree police limits in Jajpur district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Anita Nayak, police said. 

The accused Jayanta Nayak, however, fled the village after committing the crime. According to sources, a heated argument ensued between the accused and his sister-in-law (Anita) while she was cleaning the courtyard in front of her house over a family matter on Wednesday morning. In a fit of rage, Jayanta forcibly dragged Anita to his house and allegedly killed her with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused then left the body in a pool of blood on the road and fled.

During the incident, the husband of the deceased was away from home. On being informed by the locals, Bayree police reached the spot and recovered the body. It has been sent to Badachana CHC for post-mortem, police said, adding, a scientific team has been pressed into service.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s son Laxmidhar Nayak, police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. According to police, the two families had not been on good terms for the past couple of years due to a dispute over land-related issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land dispute hacked to death
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp