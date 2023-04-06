Miscreants stab, and bludgeon woman to death

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: A 26-year-old woman was stabbed and bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons on Pradhanpat road in Deogarh town late on Tuesday night.

The victim, Rita Sahu of Kuchinda in Sambalpur, was an employee of a non-banking financial corporation. Police said Rita came out of the office after finishing work at around 11.30 pm and was about to start her scooter when she was stabbed by miscreants and then bludgeoned to death with a stone.

On hearing Rita’s screams, her colleagues rushed to the spot but by the time, the miscreants had fled. Rita was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where she was declared dead. While the exact reason behind the murder is not yet known, police suspect it could be the fallout of a love affair gone wrong. Deogarh SDPO Anil Beuria said as per eyewitnesses, the crime was committed by two persons.

“The miscreants did not loot anything, which makes it clear that robbery was not the intention behind the crime. We are looking into all possible angles,” he said.

