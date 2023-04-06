Monumental failure: Civic body takes down Choudhury’s statue

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Facing public backlash over the statue of former chief minister Nabakrushna Choudhury clad in trousers and shirt, the Angul municipality removed the sculpture from Gopabandhu Park here on Wednesday to save itself from further embarrassment.

Statue of Choudhury after the

dhoti makeover | Express

Amid widespread criticism over the former CM’s representation in western attire, the municipal authorities also locked the park gate on the day. The new statue of Choudhury was met with bewilderment the moment it was unveiled, as the first-elected CM, a staunch Gandhian, was known for his simple life and used to wear dhoti and khadi clothes.

Executive officer of Angul municipality GS Mallik said, “We have finally removed the faulty statue which will be replaced after rectification.” Mallik also expressed regret over the entire episode. Sources said the Chief Minister’s Office reportedly directed the Angul administration to immediately remove the statue and replace it with the correct one.

The statue of Choudhury was inaugurated in Gopabandhu park on the occasion of Utkala Dibas on April 1. However, the sculpture immediately invited backlash as the Gandhian was seen in a pair of shirt and trousers.

Left red-faced, the municipality authorities tried to rectify the blunder by giving the statue a dhoti-kurta makeover on Tuesday. However, the civic body only made matters worse as the makeover was met with more criticism. Some even alleged that the dhoti resembled a ‘lehnga’.

Besides, before installing the statue, the municipality authorities did not consult Choudhury’s family members. The former CM’s daughter and Sarvodaya leader Krishna Mohanty had also demanded for removal of her father’s statue.

“It is a matter of great regret and insult to my father who was a true Gandhian. He wore dhoti and khadi dresses all his life. The administration should have consulted us before installing the statue,” Mohanty rued.

ANGUL: Facing public backlash over the statue of former chief minister Nabakrushna Choudhury clad in trousers and shirt, the Angul municipality removed the sculpture from Gopabandhu Park here on Wednesday to save itself from further embarrassment. Statue of Choudhury after the dhoti makeover | ExpressAmid widespread criticism over the former CM’s representation in western attire, the municipal authorities also locked the park gate on the day. The new statue of Choudhury was met with bewilderment the moment it was unveiled, as the first-elected CM, a staunch Gandhian, was known for his simple life and used to wear dhoti and khadi clothes. Executive officer of Angul municipality GS Mallik said, “We have finally removed the faulty statue which will be replaced after rectification.” Mallik also expressed regret over the entire episode. Sources said the Chief Minister’s Office reportedly directed the Angul administration to immediately remove the statue and replace it with the correct one.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The statue of Choudhury was inaugurated in Gopabandhu park on the occasion of Utkala Dibas on April 1. However, the sculpture immediately invited backlash as the Gandhian was seen in a pair of shirt and trousers. Left red-faced, the municipality authorities tried to rectify the blunder by giving the statue a dhoti-kurta makeover on Tuesday. However, the civic body only made matters worse as the makeover was met with more criticism. Some even alleged that the dhoti resembled a ‘lehnga’. Besides, before installing the statue, the municipality authorities did not consult Choudhury’s family members. The former CM’s daughter and Sarvodaya leader Krishna Mohanty had also demanded for removal of her father’s statue. “It is a matter of great regret and insult to my father who was a true Gandhian. He wore dhoti and khadi dresses all his life. The administration should have consulted us before installing the statue,” Mohanty rued.