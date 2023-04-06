Three drivers charred to death after trailer-truck head-on collision in Jharsuguda

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA (Sambalpur): Three drivers were charred to death after a trailer collided head-on with a coal-laden truck leading to a massive fire that engulfed both the vehicles along NH-49 under Sadar police limits late on Wednesday night.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started soon after the collision, trapping the drivers and other occupants inside the vehicles. Another truck staff suffered severe injuries in the incident.

Despite a quick response from the fire department, the flames had already caught the trucks by the time the rescue team arrived at the scene. After extinguishing the fire, authorities confirmed that three drivers had lost their lives due to severe burns.

Due to this, NH 49 has been blocked and several trucks have been stranded on Biju Expressway and NH 49 for several hours.

According to SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra, the deceased have been identified as Vikram Yadhav (Chhattisgarh), Sipun Barah (Talcher), Guddu Sa (Brajrajnagar) and the injured helper was Durga Kisan (Deogarh).

The accident is a grim reminder of the risks that drivers face on Jharsuguda roads, especially during Zero Accident Death Week which the state is currently celebrating. Despite efforts to promote road safety, accidents continue to occur, claiming lives and leaving many others injured.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many calling for increased safety measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. As the investigation into the cause of the accident continues, authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads and stay vigilant at all times.

