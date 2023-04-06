Home States Odisha

Three drivers charred to death after trailer-truck head-on collision in Jharsuguda

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started soon after the collision, trapping the drivers and other occupants inside the vehicles. Another truck staff suffered severe injuries in the incident.

Published: 06th April 2023 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Jharsuguda road accident

Trailer collided head-on with a coal-laden truck leading to a massive fire.

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA (Sambalpur): Three drivers were charred to death after a trailer collided head-on with a coal-laden truck leading to a massive fire that engulfed both the vehicles along NH-49 under Sadar police limits late on Wednesday night.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started soon after the collision, trapping the drivers and other occupants inside the vehicles. Another truck staff suffered severe injuries in the incident.

Despite a quick response from the fire department, the flames had already caught the trucks by the time the rescue team arrived at the scene. After extinguishing the fire, authorities confirmed that three drivers had lost their lives due to severe burns.

Due to this, NH 49 has been blocked and several trucks have been stranded on Biju Expressway and NH 49 for several hours.

According to SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra, the deceased have been identified as Vikram Yadhav (Chhattisgarh), Sipun Barah (Talcher), Guddu Sa (Brajrajnagar) and the injured helper was Durga Kisan (Deogarh).

The accident is a grim reminder of the risks that drivers face on Jharsuguda roads, especially during Zero Accident Death Week which the state is currently celebrating.  Despite efforts to promote road safety, accidents continue to occur, claiming lives and leaving many others injured.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many calling for increased safety measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. As the investigation into the cause of the accident continues, authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads and stay vigilant at all times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NH-49 road accident Jharsuguda
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp