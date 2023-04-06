Training programme for OBC survey starts

Home States Odisha

The decision of the Odisha government to go for the survey had evoked strong criticism from the Opposition in the state.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A training programme for the OBC survey to commence from May 1 in the state, for which training is being given to Anganwadi workers and teachers on the offline survey which will mainly be conducted in rural areas.

The survey will be carried out by the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes in all the 314 blocks and 114 urban local bodies of the state. The survey will continue till May 20, while a special drive will be launched from May 21 to 27 for the survey.

Odisha is only the second state after Bihar to conduct OBC survey. The decision of the Odisha government to go for the survey had evoked strong criticism from the Opposition in the state.

Enumeration centres will be opened in villages for the survey. The centres will be opened either in the schools or Anganwadi centres. Teachers and Anganwadi workers will be engaged as enumerators for the offline survey. Official sources said that 101 centres will be opened in Bhubaneswar for the survey.

