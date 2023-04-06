Two killed as a truck rams into another

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Two persons were killed after a trailer truck in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck near Balukhai village on the National Highway No-16 under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased include the driver of the trailer and helper of the stationary truck, but their identities are yet to be ascertained. According to sources, a truck laden with iron rods was parked near Bhalukhai along NH-16 due to a flat tyre since Tuesday night. The trailer hit it from the rear at about 5 am on the day.

As a result, the front cabin of the trailer truck caught fire and its driver was severely burnt. He succumbed on the spot. The helper of the stationary truck, who was fixing the wheel, was injured and rushed to Dharmasala CHC. He also succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

On being informed, fire service personnel from Chandikhole and Rasulpur along with local police rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Police seized both vehicles and started an investigation.

