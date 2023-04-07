Home States Odisha

36 acre land in Puri transferred to IDCO for allotment to states

The states seeking to establish guest houses in the pilgrim town for visitors will be allocated the land.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

PURI: The Revenue department has recently transferred 36 acre of prime land in Balukhand mauza, located five km from Puri alongside  Puri-Konark marine drive, to IDCO’s land bank, for the Sri Jagannath Enclave project. The land is meant to be allocated to state governments, public sector undertakings and government entities, if interested, to develop hotels and guest houses. The Sri Jagannath Enclave project is an environmental tourism project.

The states seeking to establish guest houses in the pilgrim town for visitors will be allocated the land. But prior to that, infrastructure like roads, drains, power and water, public transport, a swimming pool, a helipad, a shopping mall and a multiplex will be developed in the area at an estimated cost of Rs 68 crore.
Sources said Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and West Bengal governments had urged the state to provide them land for setting up guest houses in Puri.

Recently, on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s request during her visit to Puri, CM Naveen Patnaik agreed and announced the allocation of two acres of land at Sipasarubali area close to Samuka beach project.  

Apart from various state governments, public sector undertakings and government entities, if interested, will also be provided land in the enclave, sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu told media persons on Wednesday. The land after demarcation by a tehsildar was transferred to IDCO. “We have no information on the number of applications for land pending with the state government,” he added.

