BCom degree holders can apply for TGT posts: Orissa High Court

Initially, some B Com degree holders had sought the court’s intervention after their candidature was rejected even as they had communicative English and business economics as subjects in B Com.

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has upheld a single judge’s verdict that B Com degree holders cannot be disqualified for trained graduate teachers (TGT) posts in secondary schools on the ground that they did not have two subjects- English and economics during graduation.

Initially, some B Com degree holders had sought the court’s intervention after their candidature was rejected even as they had communicative English and business economics as subjects in the B Com course.

Considering the petitions, a single judge had on May 6, 2022 ruling, “When across the state, the course of English is called communicative English and economics is called business economics in the B Com degree, then denying all B Com graduates the opportunity to be successful in being appointed as a trained graduate teacher using this hyper-technical approach is wholly arbitrary and amounts to an artificial discrimination which cannot hold in law”.Subsequently, the state government filed a writ appeal challenging the single judge’s judgment.

