CM Naveen discusses green tech in Nippon Steel Odisha units

Kimitsu steel facility has been set up on the land reclaimed from sea

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik coming out of Kimitsu Steel Works in Japan | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, now on a week-long tour to Japan, visited Kimitsu Steel Works and the research and development centre of Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) on Thursday. He also held discussions on the use of green technology for the company’s upcoming steel plants in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.

The Kimitsu steel facility that produces diversified and specialised steel products for various industries like automobiles has been set up on the land reclaimed from the sea and it used environmentally sustainable green technologies.

After the visit to the steel plant on the third day of his tour, the chief minister appreciated the NSC promoters for setting up the state-of-the-art facility with advanced technology and the commitment of NSC towards excellence in steel production.

“I am happy to witness the environment-friendly steps taken by the company during my visit to the plant. The company is taking significant measures in steel production by using green technology,” Naveen said in an Instagram post.

Highlighting the immense potential for collaboration between the steel giant and Odisha, as the state has rich mineral resources, he assured committed support of his government and hoped that the company will use similar green technologies for the plants coming up in the state.

According to the CMO, the proposed plants will also focus on specialised steel products which will enable downstream industries in Odisha. The NSC in its upcoming plants in the state will use huge volumes of iron ore fines which will help in the value-addition of minerals within Odisha as against the current trend of exporting iron ore fines, it said.

The state delegation’s visit to the Kimitsu Steel Works provided an opportunity for officials to learn about the latest technologies and processes used by the company in the production of steel.

On Tuesday, Naveen had met NSC president Eiji Hashimoto in Tokyo during which they discussed avenues of collaboration and the latter announced plans to set up the world’s largest and latest steel plant with a capacity of 30 MTPA in Odisha.

