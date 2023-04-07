Home States Odisha

IPL betting racket busted at Rourkela, six youths arrested

Around 20 mobile phones, three laptops and four ATM cards were also seized by police from their possession.

Published: 07th April 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: RN Pali police busted an IPL betting racket from a rented house at the Civil Township area and arrested six youths on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Rabi Singh, Sekhar Vadhavani, Anurag Dehariya, Dinesh Pritwani, Sanskar Gangwani and Dhiraj Adwarni, all aged between 21 and 29 years and belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The six arrested persons | Express

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the area and arrested the six accused who had reportedly taken the house on rent to carry out the illegal activity. “They betted with the help of a website.  The investigation is underway to trace the accused’s local contacts,” police said.

Around 20 mobile phones, three laptops and four ATM cards were also seized by police from their possession.  Besides, eight bank accounts with around Rs 2.5 lakh deposits in the names of the accused were also frozen.

In a similar incident, nine youths of Chhattisgarh were arrested from Jamunanaki area within Birmitrapur police limits in April last year for their alleged involvement in carrying out IPL betting from a rented house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL betting racket
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp