IPL betting racket busted at Rourkela, six youths arrested

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: RN Pali police busted an IPL betting racket from a rented house at the Civil Township area and arrested six youths on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Rabi Singh, Sekhar Vadhavani, Anurag Dehariya, Dinesh Pritwani, Sanskar Gangwani and Dhiraj Adwarni, all aged between 21 and 29 years and belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The six arrested persons | Express

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the area and arrested the six accused who had reportedly taken the house on rent to carry out the illegal activity. “They betted with the help of a website. The investigation is underway to trace the accused’s local contacts,” police said.

Around 20 mobile phones, three laptops and four ATM cards were also seized by police from their possession. Besides, eight bank accounts with around Rs 2.5 lakh deposits in the names of the accused were also frozen.

In a similar incident, nine youths of Chhattisgarh were arrested from Jamunanaki area within Birmitrapur police limits in April last year for their alleged involvement in carrying out IPL betting from a rented house.

ROURKELA: RN Pali police busted an IPL betting racket from a rented house at the Civil Township area and arrested six youths on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Rabi Singh, Sekhar Vadhavani, Anurag Dehariya, Dinesh Pritwani, Sanskar Gangwani and Dhiraj Adwarni, all aged between 21 and 29 years and belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The six arrested persons | ExpressActing on a tip-off, police raided the area and arrested the six accused who had reportedly taken the house on rent to carry out the illegal activity. “They betted with the help of a website. The investigation is underway to trace the accused’s local contacts,” police said. Around 20 mobile phones, three laptops and four ATM cards were also seized by police from their possession. Besides, eight bank accounts with around Rs 2.5 lakh deposits in the names of the accused were also frozen.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a similar incident, nine youths of Chhattisgarh were arrested from Jamunanaki area within Birmitrapur police limits in April last year for their alleged involvement in carrying out IPL betting from a rented house.