Man abducts biz partner for Rs 40 lakh ransom, arrested

The SP said basing on the complaint, police started investigation and two teams were formed to trace the abducted businessman.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore police arrested a man for allegedly abducting his business partner and recovered Rs 5 lakh of the ransom money from his possession on Thursday. The accused is Suman Barun Dey (48) of Barbati within Balasore Town police limits. Police also rescued the abducted businessman, identified as Sibananda Patra of Panchurukhi village in Baliapal, from a hotel near Station Chowk at Sahadevkhunta.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said Sibananda had gone to Talasari to visit a tourist spot on Wednesday when he was abducted by the accused. The same day, Sibananda’s wife Nirabala received a phone call from the accused who demanded Rs 40 lakh ransom to release her husband.

She tried to contact her husband but his cellphone was switched off. Worried, the wife immediately transferred Rs 5 lakh to the accused’s account online and assured to pay the rest amount soon. When family members got to know about the kidnapping, they advised Nirabala to approach the police. She then went to Talasari Marine police station and lodged a complaint in this regard.

The SP said basing on the complaint, police started an investigation and two teams were formed to trace the abducted businessman. During the investigation, police managed to track the accused down through his mobile phone location. Subsequently, Sahadevkhunta police reached a hotel near Station Chowk in Balasore town, nabbed the accused and rescued Sibananda.

Police sources said it is suspected that Suman abducted Sibananda over business rivalry. The accused was arrested under sections 354 and 357 of the IPC.  Talasari police produced him in Jaleswar SDJM court which rejected his bail plea and remanded him in judicial custody.

