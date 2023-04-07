Odisha Government replaces Jharsuguda collector ahead of bypoll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has replaced Jharsuguda collector ahead of the by-election to the Assembly constituency on May 10. A notification issued by the General Administration department stated that Sonepur collector Aboli Sunil Naravane has been appointed as the Jharsuguda collector. Naravane, a 2015 batch IAS officer, will replace present Jharsuguda collector Saroj Samal.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 20 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the state government hereby appoints Aboli Sunil Naravane as the district magistrate of Jharsuguda,” the notification stated.

Naravane has been asked to take charge in Jharsuguda district immediately after handing over the charge to the additional district magistrate. The state government has effected the change before the formal notification for the bypoll. The formal notification will be issued on April 13.

