Three-year rigorous imprisonment for rape attempt on minor in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The additional district and sessions judge-cum-presiding officer, Special POCSO Court, Baripada Sumita Jena on Thursday sentenced three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a 23-year-old youth for attempting to rape a minor in 2021.

The convict Sambra Soren of Phuljhari village within Bisoi police limits was awarded the punishment on the basis of medical reports and statements of 16 witnesses. The court further imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on Soren, the failure of which would lead to an additional jail term of four months, said public prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Patnaik. Patnaik informed that on April 24, 2021, Soren abducted the victim when she was returning home. He then took her to an isolated place and attempted to rape her.

On hearing her screams, villagers reached the spot and rescued her. Later on, receiving the complaint, police registered a case under sections 363, 354-A, 354-B, 323 and 509 of the IPC along with R/W section 8 of the POCSO Act and arrested Soren. Since then he was remanded in judicial custody at Bangiriposi Circle Jail.

