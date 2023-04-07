Home States Odisha

Unseasonal rains crush hopes, Bargarh farmer drives tractor on standing watermelon crop

The farmer cultivated watermelon crop every year during the summers as the seasonal fruit earned him a decent profit.

Video grab of Suna driving the tractor on his watermelon crop | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Upset over the damage caused by unseasonal rains, a farmer of Bargarh’s Padampur sub-division ran a tractor on his standing watermelon crop in one acre of land on Thursday. Khirodra Suna, 35, of Kudopali village drove the tractor himself, crushing the watermelons he had grown with his blood, sweat and tears.  

“I had grown watermelon over three acres of land hoping to get a good harvest in the summer season. I had already spent Rs 95,000 on cultivation. But the untimely rain and hailstorm since the last around two weeks damaged the entire crop,” said Suna.

The watermelons in Suna’s farmland were fully mature and ready to harvest. However, his produce started to rot after the hailstorms. “I tried to sell the watermelons at throwaway prices but no middleman was willing to pay a penny for the damaged produce. I could not bear the sight of my damaged crop and decided to raze it,” he said.

The farmer cultivated watermelon crop every year during the summers as the seasonal fruit earned him a decent profit. The watermelons weighed around 3-5 kg each and he could easily sell his produce at Rs 15-20 per kg in the local market and to traders from nearby districts and neighbouring states. But Suna was unlucky this season.

Apart from crop loss worry, Suna is now haunted by the burden of loan which he had taken from private moneylenders to grow the watermelons. “I will not cultivate watermelons anymore. From now on, I will use my land to grow seasonal vegetables,” he said.

Apart from Suna, several farmers in Kudopali village who grow seasonal fruits and vegetables, are also staring at losses due to the erratic climatic conditions.Villagers said if the state government provided assistance to farmers for certain crops or security for growing seasonal crops, it would help them earn better.

In a similar incident in December last year, a 52-year-old farmer of Ganjiatikra village in Bargarh’s Khuntpali panchayat had razed cabbage crops in one acre of land with a tractor after he failed to get fair price for his produce.

