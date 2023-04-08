Debrigarh eco-tourism records revenue of Rs 2.5 crore in 2022-23

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Debrigarh Eco-tourism, managed by local communities, has recorded a staggering revenue of Rs 2.5 crore during 2022-23 against Rs 1.5 crore recorded in the last fiscal.

This fiscal, tourist footfall of 27,000 was recorded at Debrigarh. While around 5-10 per cent of the tourists who visited the eco-tourism project were from Europe, South Africa, the USA and Australia, the rest were from different parts of India including 50 per cent from Odisha.

By entrusting the management of the eco-tourism to local communities, Hirakud wildlife division has strengthened the livelihood of five villages and over 45 families within Debrigarh. The local community has been efficiently managing the nature camp which has a night-stay facility.

Several people from the community are engaged as drivers of safari vehicles, boatmen, eco-guides and at souvenir shops and restaurants. Moreover, the fishermen's families staying temporarily at Bat Island have also been covered as a part of boating packages. With record revenues generated this fiscal, Debrigarh has set an example of comprehensive development by upgrading the livelihood of the community along with wildlife conservation.

Sources said 6,000 visitors stayed at the nature camp of the project. Similarly, over 12,000 visitors enjoyed a jungle safari in Debrigarh sanctuary and saw animals like sambar, bison, deer, bear, wild boar and peacocks. Besides, leopards were sighted on the shores of Hirakud lake. For the first time in Odisha, a tiger was sighted by visitors thrice near the nature camp and entry gate of Debrigarh in the months of December and January.

This apart, several other visitors, mostly locals, enjoyed other popular activities here like boating in Hirakud wetland as part of ‘Hirakud Cruise and Island Odyssey’ packages which was availed by more than 2,500 visitors besides jungle trekking with eco-guides, bird watching, kayaking and cycling.

DFO, Wildlife, Anshu Pragyan Das said, “At least 90 per cent of revenue generated from eco-tourism in Debrigarh goes to villagers managing it in the form of wages, recurring expenses, and infrastructure maintenance. Debrigarh tourism zone is managed as ‘plastic free’ by locals.” This year, 11 women self- help groups from villages surrounding Debrigarh are also engaged in eco-tourism activities. As a majority of women venture into forests for collecting firewood, bamboo and other articles, engaging them in alternative livelihood in eco-tourism has benefitted wildlife conservation immensely.

She further said, “The villagers, who manage a host of facilities ranging from reception centre to night stay cottages, are trained and have learnt to speak and understand different languages which has helped us attract tourists from around the globe. We have been also organising nature education programmes like storytelling sessions’ and ‘spider talks' for children and youths. Story-telling sessions include subjects like stargazing/mountaineering/life in the wild/birds/habits of different animals with visuals. This will be an added attraction for visitors.”



