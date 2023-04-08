Devotees throng temporary shrine of Budhi Thakurani in silk city

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A large number of devotees thronged the temporary abode of Budhi Thakurani at Desibehera Street in Berhampur city on Friday.

A child dressed as Lord

Krishna | Express

The Budhi Thakurani yatra, a prominent festival of south Odisha entered the fourth day. While the festivities will continue till May 1, the idol of the goddess will now be taken to different parts of the city on a ‘ghatam’ in a procession that witnesses the participation of ladies in large numbers. As per tradition, devotees dress as Krishna, Balaram, Radha, Rama, Sita, Hanuman, Shiva, Parvati, Durga, Kachara, Gajia, Jilapi (another incarnation of Lord Krishna), Dahani (witch), demons and many others hoping it will fulfill their wishes.

The ‘ghatam parikrama’ is meant to provide an opportunity to the city’s residents to worship the goddess at their doorsteps. The main attraction of the parikrama is devotees dressed in tiger costumes or ‘Bagha Nata’.

The Budhi Thakurani yatra was recognised as the sixth state festival by the government. The other five are Dhanuyatra in Bargarh, Parab in Koraput, Mukteswar and Rajarani in Bhubaneswar and Konark festival. Apart from the denizens of silk city, thousands of people from nearby areas including bordering Andhra Pradesh participate in the festivities.

To ensure order during the yatra, six platoons of police force including seven inspectors and 15 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors have been deployed across the city. The deployment of personnel will be enhanced during weekends, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

