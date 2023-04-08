Fuji Soft Group to open a CoE in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on week-long Japan visit continued its deep foray into hard-selling Odisha to a plethora of business leaders in Tokyo for the third day. Taking the momentum forward, the delegation continued with its series of one-on-one meetings. In line with the huge potential that the state offers in the field of IT and ITeS, the Fuji Soft Group has proposed to open a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bhubaneswar.

A statement issued by the CMO said that buoyed by the steady supply of software engineers and skilled workforce in the above sector, Bhubaneswar has been a happy hunting ground for all the marquee labels, who are already present in the state. With Fuji Soft proposing to open the proposed CoE, it will add the required fillip to the already burgeoning field, it stated.

Keeping in focus the skill development initiatives of the state, Nihon-UTKAL (NITKAL) has tied up with Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) to set up a dedicated skill development centre here to cater to the huge demand for a trained workforce in Japan.NITKAL is also continuing its dialogue with IIIT for establishing a dedicated Japan-centric centre for skill development in the relevant field.

Logistics and storage for the new sunrise sector of green hydrogen and green ammonia also attracted a large amount of traction. Two of the stalwarts in its field met the high-level delegation. The Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) Lines have evinced keen interest in setting up dedicated shipping lines, starting from the port-of-call Paradip, Gopalpur and Dhamra to transport green ammonia to the countries in southeast Asia.

Similarly, Sumitomo Corporation, a global Fortune 500 company met the delegation and evinced interest in creating tankage and storage facilities for the green hydrogen and green ammonia sector. They are zeroing in at Gopalpur, which would be an ideal location for the company.

