Home States Odisha

Jewellery shop loot plan foiled, three arrested in Odisha

DCP Pinak Mishra said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted raid at Kafla field and apprehended three of them while other two managed to escape.

Published: 08th April 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, theft

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A plan to loot a jewellery shop at Nayasadak in the city by a five-member gang was foiled by Lalbag police on Thursday night. Police succeeded in apprehending three of them, while the other two managed to flee the spot.

The arrested members are Subrat Behera alias Raj (26) of Nuagaon Bahania Sahi under Sadar police station in Dhenkanal, Soumya Ranja Sahu alias Sunil (28) of Kafla Bazar and Lokanath Naik alias Cheun (22) of Hadagodia Sahi in Kafla Bazar within Lalbag police station limits. Police seized a country-made pistol, an air gun, a dagger, 8mm live ammunition and three mobile phones from their possession.DCP Pinak Mishra said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted raid at Kafla field and apprehended three of them while the other two managed to escape.

During interrogation, the three confessed that they were preparing to commit dacoity at a jewelry shop in Nayasadak, Mishra said. While several criminal cases have been pending against Soumya and Lokanath, the antecedent of Subrat is under verification, the DCP informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jewellery shop looting
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp