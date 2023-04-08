Jewellery shop loot plan foiled, three arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A plan to loot a jewellery shop at Nayasadak in the city by a five-member gang was foiled by Lalbag police on Thursday night. Police succeeded in apprehending three of them, while the other two managed to flee the spot.

The arrested members are Subrat Behera alias Raj (26) of Nuagaon Bahania Sahi under Sadar police station in Dhenkanal, Soumya Ranja Sahu alias Sunil (28) of Kafla Bazar and Lokanath Naik alias Cheun (22) of Hadagodia Sahi in Kafla Bazar within Lalbag police station limits. Police seized a country-made pistol, an air gun, a dagger, 8mm live ammunition and three mobile phones from their possession.DCP Pinak Mishra said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted raid at Kafla field and apprehended three of them while the other two managed to escape.

During interrogation, the three confessed that they were preparing to commit dacoity at a jewelry shop in Nayasadak, Mishra said. While several criminal cases have been pending against Soumya and Lokanath, the antecedent of Subrat is under verification, the DCP informed.

CUTTACK: A plan to loot a jewellery shop at Nayasadak in the city by a five-member gang was foiled by Lalbag police on Thursday night. Police succeeded in apprehending three of them, while the other two managed to flee the spot. The arrested members are Subrat Behera alias Raj (26) of Nuagaon Bahania Sahi under Sadar police station in Dhenkanal, Soumya Ranja Sahu alias Sunil (28) of Kafla Bazar and Lokanath Naik alias Cheun (22) of Hadagodia Sahi in Kafla Bazar within Lalbag police station limits. Police seized a country-made pistol, an air gun, a dagger, 8mm live ammunition and three mobile phones from their possession.DCP Pinak Mishra said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted raid at Kafla field and apprehended three of them while the other two managed to escape. During interrogation, the three confessed that they were preparing to commit dacoity at a jewelry shop in Nayasadak, Mishra said. While several criminal cases have been pending against Soumya and Lokanath, the antecedent of Subrat is under verification, the DCP informed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });