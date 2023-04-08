Home States Odisha

Kendrapara woman loses Rs 1.5 lakh to cyber fraud, hubby says ‘triple talaq’

In her complaint, Jamrun alleged that she befriended an unknown person on social media platform Facebook last month.

By Asish Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 38 -year-old Muslim woman of Kendrapara district was allegedly given ‘triple talaq’ by her husband over the phone from Gujarat after she lost Rs 1.50 lakh to a cyber fraudster.

The mother of four, Jamrun Biwi filed a complaint with Kendrapara Sadar police in this regard on Friday. Instant ‘triple talaq’ has been made a criminal offence by way of historic legislation by the Central government.

In her complaint, Jamrun alleged that she befriended an unknown person on the social media platform Facebook last month. The new friend promised her gifts worth Rs 25 lakh in lieu of Rs 1.50 lakh as a service charge. She walked into the trap and paid Rs 1.50 lakh from her bank account through a UPI service. However, she later came to know that she has been duped.

When her husband Seikh Razid, who works in Gujarat, got to know that his wife had lost his hard-earned money, he called her over phone and uttered ‘triple talaq’ in a fit of rage. Acting on Jamrun’s complaint, police filed a case against her husband. “We are investigating the case,” said Saraj Sahoo, IIC of Kendrapara Sadar police station.

Jamrun said she was flabbergasted the moment her husband uttered ‘talaq’ thrice over the phone. “Later, I tried to contact him several times but he did not respond. That is why I was compelled to lodge a complaint with the police,” she said. The 38-year-old said her husband is well aware that the Parliament banned triple talaq four years back but dared to take that path for which he should be punished as per law.

The Parliament passed The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 which made instant “triple talaq” a criminal offense that invites a three-year jail term.  Under the Act, Muslim men who end their marriage by uttering ‘triple talaq‘ will face a jail term of up to three years as well as a fine, said Subash Das, a lawyer of Kendrapara.

