Odisha: 32 of 104 sanctioned Eklavya schools are functional in the state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as over 100 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) have been sanctioned for Odisha -the highest in the country - over the last two decades to impart quality education to ST students, only 32 have been made functional so far.

The schools are currently imparting education to 8,495 ST students of which, 4,269 are male and 4,226 female. While replying to a query by MP Achyuta Samanta, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had recently informed the Lok Sabha that 114 blocks in Odisha have been identified for the establishment of EMRS of which 104 schools have already been sanctioned including eight in Kandhamal district.

In coordination with the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organisation to manage and implement the scheme of EMRS, the ministry is following up with the state government to obtain suitable land free from all encumbrances, including forest clearance for setting up the schools. The state has been advised to run the schools in alternative buildings, preferably government buildings, till the construction is completed.

As per the EMRS dashboard of the ministry, the scheme for setting up EMRS has been under implementation in the state since 1997-98. Under it, the Centre has decided to establish EMRS in every block with 50 per cent or more ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons as per 2011 census. While 72 EMRS are non-functional (construction hasn’t started for 28 schools and work is under progress for 44 schools), 32 are functional.

Director (ST) of Odisha Model Tribal Education Society, Srikanta Tarai said the schools are being set up in a phased manner and at present, construction of four more EMRSs is underway. “The construction component is taken care of by the ministry,” he added. Meanwhile, entrance examination for the new academic session in 32 EMRSs in the state was conducted last month.

