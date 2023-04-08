Home States Odisha

Odisha: Acid attack for stealing chickens!

Sources said the victims were reportedly trying to steal the chickens from the house of Tulasi when they were caught red-handed.

Published: 08th April 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

acid attack, violence against women

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Four persons sustained injuries, one grievously, after being attacked with acid for allegedly stealing chickens here on Friday. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said. The critically-injured victim was identified as 28-year-old Subash Sahu of Sahu Pada area of Bangomunda village. The other three who also sustained injuries are Khaga Sahu, Jagabandhu Sahu and Sanju Sahu. 

The accused Tulasi Sahu and her son Nepal are now in custody. Sources said the victims were reportedly trying to steal the chickens from the house of Tulasi when they were caught red-handed. Later an altercation ensued between the two groups and in a fit of rage the accused attacked the four with acid, critically injuring Subash and three others.

The victims were later taken to Balangir Hospital for treatment. Bangomunda IIC Pranay Murmu said the accused were arrested and produced in court. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
attacked acid stealing chickens
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp