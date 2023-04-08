Odisha: Acid attack for stealing chickens!

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Four persons sustained injuries, one grievously, after being attacked with acid for allegedly stealing chickens here on Friday. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said. The critically-injured victim was identified as 28-year-old Subash Sahu of Sahu Pada area of Bangomunda village. The other three who also sustained injuries are Khaga Sahu, Jagabandhu Sahu and Sanju Sahu.

The accused Tulasi Sahu and her son Nepal are now in custody. Sources said the victims were reportedly trying to steal the chickens from the house of Tulasi when they were caught red-handed. Later an altercation ensued between the two groups and in a fit of rage the accused attacked the four with acid, critically injuring Subash and three others.

The victims were later taken to Balangir Hospital for treatment. Bangomunda IIC Pranay Murmu said the accused were arrested and produced in court. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.

BALANGIR: Four persons sustained injuries, one grievously, after being attacked with acid for allegedly stealing chickens here on Friday. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said. The critically-injured victim was identified as 28-year-old Subash Sahu of Sahu Pada area of Bangomunda village. The other three who also sustained injuries are Khaga Sahu, Jagabandhu Sahu and Sanju Sahu. The accused Tulasi Sahu and her son Nepal are now in custody. Sources said the victims were reportedly trying to steal the chickens from the house of Tulasi when they were caught red-handed. Later an altercation ensued between the two groups and in a fit of rage the accused attacked the four with acid, critically injuring Subash and three others. The victims were later taken to Balangir Hospital for treatment. Bangomunda IIC Pranay Murmu said the accused were arrested and produced in court. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });