Odisha: BJD appoints 12 observers for Jharsuguda by-election

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Setting the tone for the Jharsuguda bypoll, the BJD on Friday appointed 12 more observers sending senior partymen to the block and municipality under the Assembly segment.

The BJD has appointed Pratap Jena, Pushpendra Singhdeo, Snehangini Chhuria, and Rita Sahu as observers for the Jharsuguda municipality while two former ministers will be in-charge of Jharsuguda block. Similarly, Kirmira block has been assigned to two senior ministers Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Tukuni Sahu.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and Patnagarh MLA Saroj Kumar Meher will be in-charge of Kolabira block. Similarly, Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb and former minister Dibya Shankar Mishra have been assigned Laikera block. Earlier, the party had appointed senior leaders Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra and Sarada Prasad Nayak as observers for the by-election to be held on May 10.

