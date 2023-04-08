Home States Odisha

Odisha government to begin free IAS coaching from April 10

While the government will fund the entire coaching expenditure, students will also be provided free hostel facilities at Centurion University.

Published: 08th April 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Students attend a class at a coaching centre in Cuttack. (Photo I Express)

Students attend a class at a coaching centre in Cuttack on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The free UPSC Civil Services coaching scheme will be launched by the Higher Education Department (DHE) on April 10. As many as 200 youths (General - 95, ST-45, SC-32, SEBC-23, PwD-5) have been selected through a pre-qualifying examination for the coaching - both prelims and mains - which will be imparted to them at Centurion University. The department has selected the Delhi-based Aspire IAS coaching centre after a rigorous screening process by a selection committee headed by the secretary of the department.

While the government will fund the entire coaching expenditure, students will also be provided free hostel facilities at Centurion University. The focus is on students from socio-economically disadvantaged groups who cannot afford to go to Delhi for coaching.

Secretary of the Higher Education Department Bishnupada Sethi said through the scheme, the government is aiming to build an ecosystem where IAS aspirants from Odisha will be provided hand-holding support to clear the UPSC.

“The poor and meritorious students of Odisha are also shy of appearing for the UPSC exam because of the large number of students from across the country who take the exam. Through this initiative, we will also try to build the confidence of such students to appear in the UPSC,” he said.

While the current coaching system will operate from Centurion University, the department will subsequently set up a centralised professional coaching centre with a state-of-the-art library and digital learning hub at Bhubaneswar for the aspirants.

Earlier, the State Higher Education Council had stated there is an urgent need to improve civil services success rate for candidates from Odisha, particularly those from the socio-economically disadvantaged groups who cannot afford the coaching. Of the total candidates clearing the civil services examination, Odisha accounts for less than 1 pc. Many states like Kerala, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have adopted centralised coaching systems which results in a high success rate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPSC Civil Services
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp