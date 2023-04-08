Home States Odisha

Odisha: Only five police districts high performing, says 'Pragati' dashboard

The dashboard has been designed to rate the performance of police districts under three zones - green, blue, and red.

Published: 08th April 2023 10:52 AM

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Only five districts are marked as high-performance as per the real-time assessment carried out through ‘Pragati’ dashboard by the State Police Headquarters.

The dashboard which has been integrated with Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) measures the performance of police districts through 10 parameters. Joint inquiry reports of atrocity cases, pendency, supervision of cases by senior officers and data related to road accidents are some of the parameters on which police districts are assessed.

Another important parameter is uploading of various documents on CCTNS like FIRs, photographs of the accused and submission of final forms/chargesheets. As per the performance appraisal, Angul, Gajapati, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Sambalpur are in the green zone which is the high-performance bracket.

The dashboard has been designed to rate the performance of police districts under three zones - green, blue and red.  The green zone indicates high performance and fulfilling 75 per cent of the 10 set parameters. Blue zone suggests medium performance and fulfillment of 65 per cent of the parameters, whereas red zone indicates performance below 60 per cent.

As of now, about 30 per cent of police districts are in the red zone of Pragati dashboard and two districts of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police figure there. While Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) scored 42.7 per cent, Cuttack scored 57.39 per cent. In fact, Bhubaneswar UPD’s performance has improved in the last few months.

“Pragati dashboard is a system used for real-time monitoring of the performance of the police districts. DGP, other senior officers, and agencies like Crime Branch can keep a close tab on not only the output of the police districts but also SPs and range DIGs/IGs,” said a senior officer.

It is mandatory to upload all the information/forms related to a case on CCTNS. If a police district is not doing the same on a real-time basis then it will affect its performance and reflect on Pragati's dashboard, said the officer.

The objective behind integrating the Pragati dashboard with CCTNS is to create a competitive spirit among the police districts and to improve their performance. As of now, no police district’s performance is below 40 per cent.

