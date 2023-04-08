Home States Odisha

Orissa Minerals Company employee shot dead by unidentified miscreants

Locals spotted the bullet-riddled body of the victim Dushasan Barik (55) lying close to an electric grid near Barbil dam on Saturday morning and informed the police.

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/BHUBANESWAR: An employee of Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC) Ltd was shot dead by unidentified miscreants late Friday night.

Police sources said Barik had been shot twice in the head. They seized three beer bottles and recovered two empty cartridges from the spot. His motorcycle was found near a tree, about 200 meters from the spot.

The news came as a shock to the victim’s family who were on the lookout for him, as it was way past the time he returned home from work.  

The motive behind the murder is unclear, police said. It was also said Barik had a land dispute with his sisters. A murder case has been registered by Barbil police following a complaint lodged by Barik's son Jasobant in this connection.

Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra said police are investigating the case from all angles and verifying whether Barik was killed over a property dispute or past enmity. 

"Inspector-in-charge of Barbil police station is investigating the matter. We have received some clues regarding the murder. We are hoping to crack the case soon," he said.

