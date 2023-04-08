Home States Odisha

Ponzi firm executive held for duping investors in Odisha

During investigation, EOW officers found Cloud Fut claimed to the investors that it was into cryptocurrency mining business.

Published: 08th April 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

scam

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An executive of a ponzi firm was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch for allegedly cheating a depositor on the promise of providing him Rs 50.57 lakh return in three months against an investment of Rs 2.13 lakh.

Mahamanya Jena of Sahadevkhunta in Balasore had lodged a complaint with the EOW alleging one Nilesh Kar lured him to invest money in the Cloud Fut website/application. Jena invested the money between January and March this year but Cloud Fut’s website abruptly stopped working and he was unable to withdraw the amount.

During the investigation, EOW officers found Cloud Fut claimed to the investors that it was into the cryptocurrency mining business. However, the firm was actually running ponzi/multi-level marketing schemes.

A person identified as Richard Purcell claimed that he was heading Cloud Fut which was based out of United States. Videos featuring Purcell were also uploaded on the firm’s website to promote it.

The company produced fake certificates of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to win the trust of the investors and even claimed that the Centre had executed a 10-year agreement with it to carry out cryptocurrency mining business.

Cloud Fut is suspected to have cheated more than 80,000 investors across the country on the promise of multiplying their money in a very short span of time. In Odisha, at least 200 investors from Balasore district have been duped by the company.

It offered investors huge bonus/commissions for introducing new members. The Ponzi schemes ranged from only Rs 665 to lakhs. Initially, the investors received returns but later they failed to even withdraw the invested amount.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ponzi firm cheating Cloud Fut
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp