Aadi Mahotsav reflects tribal culture, says PM Modi

ROURKELA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Aadi Mahotsav, a festival to celebrate tribal culture, craft, tradition, cuisine and commerce, that kicked off here on Friday.

Replying to a Twitter thread of Talasara MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, the Prime Minister said the festival is a reflection of tribal culture and heritage. India is proud of its tribal culture, he added. The second edition of the festival, organised by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation in association with Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), was inaugurated by Sundargarh MP and former union minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram.

Tribal artistes performing a dance on the inaugural

day of Aadi Mahotsav.

Speaking on the occasion, Jual said,”Aadi Mahotsav is a unique concept designed not just to showcase and promote rich tribal culture and heritage on a large scale, but also to boost demand for tribal products and help the tribal artisans and entrepreneurs to market their products.”

In his address, member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) Ananta Nayak spoke about the culture and heritage of Indian indigenous communities. Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram said such events provide opportunities to accelerate economic growth of the indigenous communities.

Director-in-charge of RSP Atanu Bhowmick said RSP is committed to ensure social and economic development of the tribal communities residing in and around Rourkela through myriad of CSR initiatives. “The mela has been organised to celebrate the glorious diverse tribal culture of the land and help the artisans as well as entrepreneurs exhibit their creative endeavours and improve their livelihood opportunities.”

Tribal artisans from across the country are exhibiting and selling organic products and handicraft items at the fair, which will end on April 15. Separate stalls have also been put up to highlight millet-based food products and tribal cuisines to mark International Year of Millets.

