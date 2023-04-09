Home States Odisha

Kidnap probe leads to counterfeit currency racket in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

While interrogating the accused, it tracked a Ponzi scheme which led them to the fake currency racket. The revelations made by Mahadev led to the arrest of seven persons.

Published: 09th April 2023 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

kidnap/rape

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj  Police investigation into the abduction of a 23-year-old has led to a counterfeit currency racket which a group operated through a Ponzi scheme. After it received a complaint of 23-year-old Gajendra Behera’s abduction, Baripada Sadar police arrested a 62-year-old retired government employee Mahadev Singh. While interrogating the accused, it tracked a Ponzi scheme which led them to the fake currency racket. The revelations made by Mahadev led to the arrest of seven persons, including a woman.  

Police said Mahadev was lured into the Ponzi scheme by Gajendra, his father Luta Behera and Sukram Singh around a fortnight back. They collected Rs 1 lakh from the retired government employee and promised to double the amount in just two days.

Bundles of fake currency notes seized
by Baripada Sadar police. (Photo | Express)

However, when Mahadev asked Luta to return his deposits with interest as promised, the latter asked him for Rs 3 lakh more assuring a return of Rs 10 lakh. On April 2, Mahadev gave the cash to Luta and group. Three days later, when he asked for his investment, Luta handed him bundles of cash worth Rs 10 lakh in a box at Jadunathpur. 

However, before Mahadev could count the cash, Luta and others fled the spot in a Scorpio. A suspicious Mahadev opened the box to find apart from three Rs 100 denomination currencies, others were fake. 

He then hatched a plan to abduct Gajendra and executed it on April 7. While Mahadev kept Gajendra confined in a club in his village, Luta filed a complaint with Baripada Sadar police about his missing son. The 23-year-old was rescued from the club by police and Mahadev arrested soon after.  During Mahadev’s interrogation, it came to the fore that Luta and others were involved in counterfeiting currency notes in Mayurbhanj district and outside.

Their modus operandi involved asking for deposits from people with a promise to double the amount.  
Luta (62), Gajendra, Sukram, Ranjita Behera (30), Shyam Bindhani (32) and Thakur Singh (30) were held running the counterfeit currency notes racket.   

Additional SP Umakanta Maharana said kingpin of the racket Sanjay Behera is absconding. A case under sections 420, 354 and 357 of IPC has been registered against the accused.  Maharana said three bundles of counterfeit notes, a motorcycle, a Scorpio and Bolero were seized from the accused. 

Kidnapping leads to fake currency racket

Their modus operandi involved asking for deposits from people with a promise to double the amount.  
Luta (62), Gajendra, Sukram, Ranjita Behera (30), Shyam Bindhani (32) and Thakur Singh (30) were held running the counterfeit currency notes racket.  Additional SP Umakanta Maharana said kingpin of the racket Sanjay Behera is absconding. A case under sections 420, 354 and 357 of IPC has been registered against the accused. Maharana said three bundles of counterfeit notes, a motorcycle, a Scorpio and Bolero were seized from the accused. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abduction Kidnap Ponzi scheme
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp