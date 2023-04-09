Home States Odisha

Odisha: Agitating teachers to take part in +2 evaluation

The first phase of evaluation will be from April 10 to 22, the second phase will take place between April 23 and May 7.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 662 category college teachers on Saturday announced to take part in the evaluation process of recently concluded Plus II exams scheduled to commence on April 10. Convenor of 662 category colleges association Golak Nayak said they have decided to extend conditional support to the School and Mass Education department in the evaluation process in view of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Japan and for the larger interest of students.

“As the CM is on Japan tour and chief secretary is also accompanying him, we have decided to partial support,” Nayak said.He said the teachers who have been assigned evaluation duty will cooperate, while those not part of the evaluation process will continue their strike in the Capital.

Members of the association said they have been opposing the cabinet decision allowing hike of grant-in-aid to eligible employees of aided non-government colleges, including the erstwhile junior colleges, on the basis of  Odisha Revised Scale of Pay (ORSP) Rules, 2017 (7th pay) with effect from January 2022.

The move will allow 488 category teachers to draw Rs 10,000 more salary than 662 category teachers in spite of the fact that they have been appointed a year later to us. This led to a pay disparity, they said.As per CHSE sources, the evaluation will take place in two phases. The first phase of evaluation will be from April 10 to 22, the second phase will take place between April 23 and May 7. The evaluation will be done in both online and offline mode.The exam conducted between March 1 and April 5 was attended by more than 3.5 lakh students in 1,145 examination centres across the state.

