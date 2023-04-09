Odisha: Three dead, six injured in road mishap on NH-53

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: At least three persons including two women were killed and six others sustained injuries after the pick-up van they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind at Charinangal Chhak on NH-53 within Balichandrapur police limits in Jajpur district here on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Manas Dehury (28), Mummy Behera (35) and Mani Behera (39). Sources said around eight dry fish sellers were in the pick-up van that was on way to Paradip from Chandikhole when the mishap took place. While one person died on the spot, eight others including the driver sustained critical injuries.

Police and Chandikhole fire services personnel reached the spot and took the injured to Barchana community health centre for treatment.

Later the critically-injured victims were referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital where two succumbed to their injuries.



JAJPUR: At least three persons including two women were killed and six others sustained injuries after the pick-up van they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind at Charinangal Chhak on NH-53 within Balichandrapur police limits in Jajpur district here on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Manas Dehury (28), Mummy Behera (35) and Mani Behera (39). Sources said around eight dry fish sellers were in the pick-up van that was on way to Paradip from Chandikhole when the mishap took place. While one person died on the spot, eight others including the driver sustained critical injuries. Police and Chandikhole fire services personnel reached the spot and took the injured to Barchana community health centre for treatment. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later the critically-injured victims were referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital where two succumbed to their injuries.