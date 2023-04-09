Home States Odisha

OMDC staff shot dead near Barbil in Odisha

The 55-year-old victim Dusasan Barik was reportedly shot twice in the head. His bullet-riddled body was found in a field from Damu Hutting.

Published: 09th April 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

gun, shot

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/BARBIL: In a shocking incident, an employee of state government-run Orissa Minerals Development Company Limited (OMDC) was shot dead from close range by unidentified miscreants on the outskirts of Barbil late Friday night. The 55-year-old victim Dusasan Barik was reportedly shot twice in the head. His bullet-riddled body was found in a field from Damu Hutting. Locals informed Barbil police about the incident. Police later seized his motorcycle from the spot.

Barik’s son Jasobant lodged a complaint with Barbil police station and a case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Though police made no headway in the case, preliminary reports said, family disputes could be behind the murder.

Barik used to travel to OMDC’s Thakurani office every day and come back home in the evening using the same route. However, last evening, he did not return. His mobile phone was found switched off.  Family members suspect he was targeted by someone who knew about his details. Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra said Barbil IIC was investigating the matter. “We are hopeful of cracking the case soon,” he said. Police said they are investigating the case from all angles including if Barik was killed over a land dispute or past enmity.

Comments

