Orissa High Court felicitates former judges

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commemorating its 75th year of establishment, the Orissa High Court on Saturday felicitated its former judges at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. Speaking on the occasion, former Chief Justice of India GB Pattnaik said, “Felicitation of former judges is an innovation of the Orissa High Court.”

He said there has been an all-round improvement of the Orissa High Court. It has been attempting to fulfil its constitutional obligations by being quite alive to the change in technological field and has also endeavoured to incorporate the same in the justice delivery system. “However, there is need for increasing the strength of judges in view of the high backlog of cases,” the former CJI said.

Among others who spoke included former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Supreme Court judge Justice BK Gavai and Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar.Chief Justice Muralidhar said, “The expectations of the people of Odisha from the judges is growing and we must not be found wanting in our efforts to help them realise their aspirations and hopes for equal and fair justice.”

