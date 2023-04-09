Seven-year-old boy dies after school gate falls on him

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy died after the entrance gate of an upper primary school collapsed over him on Friday.

As per reports, the incident happened in Ankula village under Athagarh block in Cuttack district when he was playing with his friends near the school gate on Friday afternoon. Chiku who was staying with his father Kartik Naik in Cuttack had come to the village on Wednesday.

Sources said, while the school was closed for the day, the school gate remained open. The children were unaware that the holders of the iron gate had rusted and weaned due to lack of repair and maintenance.

Some of them were playing while holding the gate when the right side of the gate suddenly collapsed as a result of which Chiku was trapped under it.

Hearing the screams of his friends, some villagers rushed to the spot, rescued and rushed him to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Basing on the report of the doctor, postmortem was conducted, and an unnatural death case has been registered.

District education officer Krushna Chandra Nayak said the incident did not happen during school time and the boy too was not a student of the school.

“However, I have instructed the Athagarh BEO to conduct a probe into the matter and submit report for necessary action,” said Nayak.

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy died after the entrance gate of an upper primary school collapsed over him on Friday. As per reports, the incident happened in Ankula village under Athagarh block in Cuttack district when he was playing with his friends near the school gate on Friday afternoon. Chiku who was staying with his father Kartik Naik in Cuttack had come to the village on Wednesday. Sources said, while the school was closed for the day, the school gate remained open. The children were unaware that the holders of the iron gate had rusted and weaned due to lack of repair and maintenance. Some of them were playing while holding the gate when the right side of the gate suddenly collapsed as a result of which Chiku was trapped under it. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hearing the screams of his friends, some villagers rushed to the spot, rescued and rushed him to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him dead. Basing on the report of the doctor, postmortem was conducted, and an unnatural death case has been registered. District education officer Krushna Chandra Nayak said the incident did not happen during school time and the boy too was not a student of the school. “However, I have instructed the Athagarh BEO to conduct a probe into the matter and submit report for necessary action,” said Nayak.