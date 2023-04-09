Home States Odisha

Seven-year-old boy dies after school gate falls on him

Basing on the report of the doctor, postmortem was conducted, and an unnatural death case has been registered. 

Published: 09th April 2023 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

School gate

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy died after the entrance gate of an upper primary school collapsed over him on Friday. 

As per reports, the incident happened in Ankula village under Athagarh block in Cuttack district when he was playing with his friends near the school gate on Friday afternoon. Chiku who was staying with his father Kartik Naik in Cuttack had come to the village on Wednesday. 

Sources said, while the school was closed for the day, the school gate remained open. The children were unaware that the holders of the iron gate had rusted and weaned due to lack of repair and maintenance. 
Some of them were playing while holding the gate when the right side of the gate suddenly collapsed as a result of which Chiku was trapped under it. 

Hearing the screams of his friends, some villagers rushed to the spot, rescued and rushed him to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him dead.  

Basing on the report of the doctor, postmortem was conducted, and an unnatural death case has been registered. 

District education officer Krushna Chandra Nayak said the incident did not happen during school time and the boy too was not a student of the school. 

“However, I have instructed the Athagarh BEO to conduct a probe into the matter and submit report for necessary action,” said Nayak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death School gate
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp