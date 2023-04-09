Home States Odisha

Youth assaulted over political rivalry in Odisha's Ganjam district

According to sources, the conflict began ever since Alok denied to support a sarpanch candidate during the last panchayat elections.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high in the Khallikote police limits area of Ganjam district after a 25-year-old youth was attacked by a group of miscreants reportedly over political rivalry here on Saturday. The victim, Alok Sahu of Baktula village, is currently battling for his life.

Sources said the accused allegedly attacked Alok near Kamarsingh village here with boulders. While Alok was grievously injured on the leg and abdomen, the miscreants fled assuming he was dead. When locals noticed Alok lying in a pool of blood, they took him to Khallikote Hospital from where he was referred to MKCG medical college and Hospital as his condition was critical.

According to sources, the conflict began ever since Alok denied to support a sarpanch candidate during the last panchayat elections. The matter escalated when the candidate Alok supported, won the election. 

One Bhika Tarai of the Khallikote area was earlier killed reportedly due to the same reason while Alok was threatened with dire consequences since he was reportedly one of the key witnesses of the murder.

In the meantime, Alok left for Chennai for work. When he returned a few days back to depose in the court, the accused reportedly began threatening him again. Alok’s cousin Ashok meanwhile alleged that though police were apprised of the issue, they did not register a complaint. On the other hand following the incident, police have launched a manhunt to nab those involved in the incident.

