BJP dares Odisha govt to publish white paper on unemployment, migrant labourers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the state government claimed that the unemployment rate in Odisha is much lower than the national average, the BJP on Sunday asked the ruling BJD to come out with a white paper on unemployment and migrant labourers working in other states.

Alleging that the unemployment rate among the youth is at an alarming state, state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar told a media conference that the BJD government has utterly failed to solve the problems in the last 24 years despite rolling out a series of schemes.

Claiming that the rate of unemployment is highest in Ganjam, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJP leader said over five lakh people from the district are working in other states as migrant workers. Around 75 per cent of them are working in Surat textile mills. While the chief minister has been making lofty claims about various welfare and employment-generating schemes, the recent report on three migrant labourers from Kalahandi district who took an arduous journey from Bangalore by walking down to their village gives a contrary picture.

While death of six migrant workers of Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district have been reported in the last three months, four migrant workers from Patrapur, Chhatrapur and Jagannathprasad have reportedly perished due to hazardous working environment and torturous workload, she said.

Accusing the state government of being indifferent to the problems of the migrant workers, Samantasinghar said the administration did not respond to repeated demands of BJP for registration of workers who returned to the state after Covid pandemic broke out.

