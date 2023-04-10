Home States Odisha

Odisha Cabinet approves Rs 331 crore for FPOs

Besides, the cabinet approved drinking water projects worth more than Rs 684 crore in three districts.

Published: 10th April 2023 08:43 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The cabinet on Sunday approved provision of Rs 313.61 crore for implementation of a state sector scheme for support to farmer producer organisations (FPOs) for five years from 2023-24.The scheme has been introduced with an objective to support more than 1,000 FPOs and reach at least three lakh farmers in the next five years.

It will support the FPO ecosystem through credit linkage, financial, technical, infrastructure support with aggregation and market linkage to facilitate better income opportunities and socio-economic development of the small and marginal farmers.

Besides, the cabinet approved drinking water projects worth more than Rs 684 crore in three districts. Proposal of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department for three mega pipe water supply projects to provide safe drinking water in Koraput and Nabarangpur districts out of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) funding was approved. Lowest tender received from Larsen and Toubro Limited of Rs 479.5 crore for execution of the projects. The work is targeted to be completed within 24 months.

Similarly, the cabinet approved the proposal for execution of two mega piped water supply projects to provide safe drinking water in Balangir district out of JJM funding. The cabinet approved the lowest tender of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, Hyderabad of Rs 205.31 crore for execution of the projects. The work is targeted for completion within 24 months.

