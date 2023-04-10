Four fake Maoists arrested for extortion bid in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput police on Sunday arrested four persons including a woman for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman of Padwa by posing as Maoists. The accused were identified as Rabindra Mahanandia and Dhirendra Mahanandia of Damanjodi and Badal Mahanandia and Kajal Mahanandia of Semiliguda.

Sources said impersonating Maoists, the four accused had demanded Rs 50,000 cash from a trader of Padwa on March 28. They also threatened to punish him if he did not pay the money. On April 1, the trader lodged an FIR with Padwa police in this regard. Based on the complaint, the police formed a team and laid a trap to nab the accused. As per the plan, the trader went to meet the fake Maoists in Janiguda village and pay the cash.

The police team, which was already present there, caught the four accused while they were receiving the money. Apart from the Rs 50,000 cash, two motorcycles and five mobile phones were seized from them.

Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar said the four accused were also involved in two similar cases in Damanjodi and Padwa areas last year.

