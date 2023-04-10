Fresh woes for Vedanta over Jamkani coal mine in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: More trouble seems to be in store for Vedanta Limited as resentment is brewing among a section of people affected by its Jamkani coal mine in Hemgir block of Sundargarh district.Jamkani coal mine was re-opened two months back after the district administration facilitated an amicable settlement between the company and the project-affected people.

Sources said disgruntled residents of Jamkani are gearing up to launch fresh agitation if their demands including ex-gratia for those unwilling to work for the company are not met soon. In a letter to Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali on April 5, the project-affected people said due to blasts at the mine, their houses have developed cracks. Blasting should be stopped at the mine till all affected families are shifted to the rehabilitation and resettlement colony, they said.

This apart, the affected persons who are eligible for employment but unwilling to join the company, should be given adequate ex-gratia. The residents also demanded displacement allowance for all affected families, one acre land and compensation to landless families of Jamkani, compensation to forest land record holders and restoration of the village’s natural water stream buried by mining activities.

Jamkani Coal Block Bisthapith Sangathan (JCBBS) leader Niranjan Bhoi said the rehabilitation and resettlement colony for the affected people was built over a decade back and the houses need renovation and basic amenities. Besides, the villagers are in a state of panic due to the blasts at the mine. “The next meeting of the displaced persons is likely to be held on April 14 or 15 where we will deliberate on these issues,” he said.

Sources said a fresh survey for identification of persons aged 18 years or above for consideration of jobs is underway in Jamkani and Girisima villages. Mendra and Jharpalam villages would be covered later.

Another JCBBS leader Rajendra Naik said most of the eligible youths are unwilling to take up jobs in the company as they are apprehensive of being paid meagre salaries.

Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu said the administration will take appropriate action on the issues raised by the project-affected people.Jamkani mine, which was closed from December 23, 2022 following a violent protest, reopened on February 10 this year. During the discussion with locals, the company had agreed to pay compensation of around `21 lakh per acre along with other permissible rehabilitation and resettlement benefits to the affected people.

