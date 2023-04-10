Ganjam on top in MGNREGS implementation

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district has once again occupied the top position in the country in implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and creation of jobs during 2022-23 financial year.

The district created the highest number of man-days and provided 100 days of wage employment to the maximum number of families during the year, said collectorate sources. While the district created 2,74,17,959 man-days, the highest in the country, as many as 4,05,378 persons got wage employment under MGNREGS during the year. The district has also topped the country in providing the highest number of families 100 days of work.

At least 95,363 families received 100 days of work under the scheme during the year. Hinjilicut block in the district achieved the distinction of providing the highest number of wage days to women workers in Odisha. Sources said at least 77,338 projects were undertaken under MGNREGS in the district of which 25,235 have been completed and 52,103 are in different stages of execution. The district administration has disbursed Rs 595 crore for paying beneficiaries of the scheme and on projects.

The focus of the administration has been on supporting livelihoods of people in rural areas and creating assets like buildings, roads and ponds. The administration is also focusing on implementation of projects including construction of cattle sheds, wells, fodder cultivation and vermi-compost pits to help people in villages. For the 2023-24 fiscal, the district has set a target of generating 3.54 crore man-days.

“The engagements created under the labour-intensive scheme has helped rural people to sustain their livelihoods during the post-pandemic period. It also helped job seekers to stay back in their native villages without returning to their work places where they were employed before the Covid outbreak,” said chief development officer of DRDA Keerthi Vasan V.

Supporting livelihood

The district created over 2.74 crore man-days in 2022-23 fiscal

Over 4 lakh people were given wage employment under MGNREGA

Over 95,000 families received 100 days of work under the scheme

Hinjilicut block provided highest number of wage days to women workers in the state

