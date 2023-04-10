Heatwave back in Odisha, mercury to hit 40 degree

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The hot and humid weather conditions have made a comeback in Odisha with at least 30 places recording 35 degree Celsius or more on Sunday. Baripada was the hottest at 39.5 degree Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda at 39 degrees on the day. The twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius and 37.2 degrees respectively during the period.

The weather experts said by April 12 the normal temperature in many places in the state will be 40 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the mercury level is likely to rise this week.

“Thunderstorm activity witnessed a decline on Sunday. It is expected to reduce in most parts of Odisha after the next two days. This will lead to an increase in day temperature by 2 to 3 degrees at some places during the next two to three days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Monday.

