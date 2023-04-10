Home States Odisha

Heritage school turns burrow for serpents in Odisha 

Ravenshaw Girls High School lying in a state of neglect; unsafe building on campus | Express

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Unwanted vegetation, a couple of ponds filled with weeds and slithering animals are some of the issues students of Ravenshaw Girls High School have to face on a daily basis. Established in 1873, the school located in  the heart of Cuttack is one of the oldest in the city.

Interestingly, the surroundings of institution that underwent a transformation resembles a forest inhabited by poisonous snakes. For the 160 inmates of the school’s hostel, the snakes pose a major hazard. While there is no respite from mosquitoes, with the slithery creatures taking shelter in the dilapidated buildings within the campus, the students live in fear.

Sources said, a week back, a poisonous snake had bitten a woman who worked in the hostel. The lady had to undergo treatment at the hospital for 4-5 days. This apart, the school campus has two ponds that have not been cleaned for ages. The water bodies raise a stink even as their surroundings remain littered with garbage.

Headmaster-in-charge, Jayanti Rath while denying any staff of the school was bitten by poisonous snake, admitted to the presence of the creatures on the campus.“I have written to CMC commissioner to initiate necessary steps for cleaning of ponds, bushes, creepers and repair of defunct light posts on the school premises. While the defunct light posts were repaired on Tuesday, cleaning of the ponds, bushes, creepers is being waited,” she said.  

CMC commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the process to clean the ponds will start from Thursday. “I had visited the school and taken stock of the situation. Though the old dilapidated British-era building has been declared unsafe, we are planning to repair and preserve it as a heritage structure,”he said.

