Home States Odisha

KIIT to host Y20 consultation meet

The consultation will have six panels where 48 youth icons from diverse fields across the globe will join as speakers.

Published: 10th April 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

KIIT University.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Youth 20 Consultation Meet under the overall framework of G20 Leadership Summit will be hosted by KIIT University on April 14 and 15.The theme of the meet will be ‘Building Youths: Designing Sustainable, Resilient and Peace-Loving Working Community driven by Disruptive Technologies’.

The consultation will have six panels where 48 youth icons from diverse fields across the globe will join as speakers. The meet to be held at KIIT Convention Centre will see the participation of 50 international personalities and an equal number of national-level speakers, including MPs, Ministers and others.

KIIT has been entrusted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to host the event that will also engage around 10,000 students from over 200 colleges in different events of Y20.  Deliberations and suggestions received from the events will be shared with the delegates during the Y20 event, said KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta. He informed KIIT will also organise Civil- 20 on April 22 and 23.

It is no less than a defining chapter for the KIIT which has been selected to host the Y 20 Consultation meet this time. KIIT’s resounding success in youths’ value promotion is obviously the yardstick to host the events, officials of the university said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIIT KIIT University Youth 20 Consultation
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp