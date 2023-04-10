KIIT to host Y20 consultation meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Youth 20 Consultation Meet under the overall framework of G20 Leadership Summit will be hosted by KIIT University on April 14 and 15.The theme of the meet will be ‘Building Youths: Designing Sustainable, Resilient and Peace-Loving Working Community driven by Disruptive Technologies’.

The consultation will have six panels where 48 youth icons from diverse fields across the globe will join as speakers. The meet to be held at KIIT Convention Centre will see the participation of 50 international personalities and an equal number of national-level speakers, including MPs, Ministers and others.

KIIT has been entrusted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to host the event that will also engage around 10,000 students from over 200 colleges in different events of Y20. Deliberations and suggestions received from the events will be shared with the delegates during the Y20 event, said KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta. He informed KIIT will also organise Civil- 20 on April 22 and 23.

It is no less than a defining chapter for the KIIT which has been selected to host the Y 20 Consultation meet this time. KIIT’s resounding success in youths’ value promotion is obviously the yardstick to host the events, officials of the university said.

