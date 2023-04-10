Murder accused arrested after over two years in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police put an end to the free run of a murder accused, who managed to escape the law for over two years dressed as a sadhu (ascetic). Deepak Mallik (40) of Shivaji Nagar within Bidanasi police limits is accused of killing liquor mafia and criminal Prakash Behera alias Hadia.

Briefing media persons, DCP Pinak Mishra said a murder case was registered in Bidanasi police station. During the investigation, police on February 24, 2021, arrested Santanu Mallik (26), one of the accused in the case.

However, Deepak, the prime accused, remained at large.“Though the case was charge-sheeted, it was kept open under section 173 (8) of Cr PC pending the arrest of the prime accused. Based on inputs, police traced Deepak’s whereabouts and arrested him from Hindol in the Dhenkanal district on Saturday night. In a bid to evade arrest, he concealed his identity and was living as a sadhu, a devotee of Mahima Alekh,” said Mishra.

