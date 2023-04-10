Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal confident of forming govt in state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Sunday exuded confidence of forming the next government in Odisha.Talking to mediapersons after his return from New Delhi, Samal said he had met all top leaders of the party including Prime Minister

Narendra Modi and party’s national president J P Nadda and they assured full support to take the party to the winning post. “The central leadership is well aware of the ground situation in the state and the desire of the people of the state for an alternative government. They assured me all support to achieve the goal,” Samal said adding, the BJP has to work hard to install a double-engine government.

He said, “The party has set a target to corner 51 per cent of the popular votes and this could be achieved only if we redouble out efforts. I sincerely hope that the party workers will definitely put extra efforts to achieve this objective.”

Samal was summoned to New Delhi on the eve of the party’s foundation day where he is stated to have given his blue-print for the next general elections and the election to the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

With speculations that the BJD is planning to advance the Assembly election, the BJP has to adopt a two-pronged strategy. After his return, Samal sat down to business holding a day-long meetings with state office bearers in the presence of party’s Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari.

BHUBANESWAR: The state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Sunday exuded confidence of forming the next government in Odisha.Talking to mediapersons after his return from New Delhi, Samal said he had met all top leaders of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s national president J P Nadda and they assured full support to take the party to the winning post. “The central leadership is well aware of the ground situation in the state and the desire of the people of the state for an alternative government. They assured me all support to achieve the goal,” Samal said adding, the BJP has to work hard to install a double-engine government. He said, “The party has set a target to corner 51 per cent of the popular votes and this could be achieved only if we redouble out efforts. I sincerely hope that the party workers will definitely put extra efforts to achieve this objective.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Samal was summoned to New Delhi on the eve of the party’s foundation day where he is stated to have given his blue-print for the next general elections and the election to the Odisha Legislative Assembly. With speculations that the BJD is planning to advance the Assembly election, the BJP has to adopt a two-pronged strategy. After his return, Samal sat down to business holding a day-long meetings with state office bearers in the presence of party’s Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari.