Odisha forest staff to go on stir

Published: 10th April 2023

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Odisha Non-Gazetted Forest Service Association (ONFSA)’s Boudh unit has threatened to stage a dharna from April 11 alleging inaction by police and Forest department in nabbing those involved in firing at the patrolling staff recently.

ONFSA president Jagabandhu Patra said the incident took place 12 days back but police are yet to nab the culprits. “Around four forest staff along with ACF Ashish Kanhar were present in the vehicle when the miscreants opened fire at them. Later, the involvement of two police constables in the incident came to the fore. A complaint stating their names, was lodged but no one has been arrested yet,” he rued.

“We have not yet received any response from the higher-ups. Hence we have decided that all 160 members of ONFSA, Boudh unit will refrain from enforcement duties including patrolling till our demands are fulfilled,” he added. Boudh IIC Madhabananda Nayak said the investigation into the firing case is underway.

