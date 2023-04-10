Home States Odisha

Odisha logs first Covid death this year

The state on Sunday recorded 102 new cases in last 24 hours taking the active cases to 629.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha reported its first Covid death this year. The deceased, a 50-year-old man from Sundargarh district, succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at a Covid hospital.

Official sources said this was the first Covid death in last five months. The last death was reported on November 6. The Health department is, however, yet to announce the death. The death toll will be updated after due audit, sources said.

The state on Sunday recorded 102 new cases in last 24 hours taking the active cases to 629. The new cases crossed 100 mark for the second time this week. The fresh cases were reported from 10 districts with Nabarangpur and Sambalpur accounting for nearly 60 per cent cases.

