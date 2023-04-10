Home States Odisha

Odisha villagers panic as jumbo herds from Jharkhand sneak into Mayurbhanj

While one of the herds comprising 23 elephants is roaming in Sankhabhanga section, the other is at Durgapur reserve forest under Betnoti range.

A house damaged by elephants at Baghuasole village in Baripada range I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of four ranges within Baripada territorial division are in panic after two herds of elephants from Jharkhand entered human settlements and damaged four houses late on Saturday night.The herds comprising 45 elephants damaged at least two houses in Baghuasole in Baripada range and as many in Ranibhol village within Rasgovindpur range.

The houses of Sundar Marandi and Jasay Marandi in Baghuasole were completely damaged by a herd comprising 23 elephants. Sundar said he and his family had a narrow escape as an elephant entered his house and damaged it. The elephant broke the walls of his thatched house and ate rice and vegetables. Similarly, the other herd comprising 22 elephants damaged the houses of Musida Bagam and Dhananjay Murmu in Ranibhol, Sundar said.

Dhananjay said at around 1 am, a tusker entered his orchard by breaking the fence. While a few elephants remained outside the orchard, the tusker broke into his house. “My family members took shelter in our neighbour’s pucca house. After feasting on rice and vegetables, the tusker joined the herd which then moved outside the village,” he said.

Baripada DFO Santosh Joshi said the herd comprising 22 elephants crossed the West Bengal-Odisha border and entered Jaleswar in Balasore district before proceeding towards Rasgovindpur range via Betnoti. “On being informed, I rushed to the ranges and held discussions with staff and range officers on ways to keep watch on the movement of the herds,” he said.

Five houses have been damaged by the herds in Rasgovindpur and Baripada ranges. While one of the herds comprising 23 elephants is roaming in Sankhabhanga section, the other is at Durgapur reserve forest under Betnoti range.

