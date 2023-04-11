Bandh demanding district status for Rairangpur in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Demanding district status to Rairangpur, several socio-cultural outfits across seven blocks of the sub-division observed a dawn-to-dusk bandh here on Monday. Apart from health care services, educational institutions, transport and business establishments among other services remained closed on the day.

While members of BJP, BJD and Congress lent their support to the cause, the protesters picketed at several locations across Rairangpur town. President of Rairangpur bar association Akshya Kumar Mohanty said it is the need of the hour to accord district status to Rairangpur.

“Residents of all seven blocks under the sub-division have to travel around 150 km to reach the town for administrative and other related works. Even for meeting the collector or SP or for availing medical facilities, locals have to go all the way to Baripada which becomes quite expensive. So we demand that Rairangpur be made into a district so that these issues are sorted,” he added.

Contacted, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gakulananda Sahoo said at least two platoons of police force were deployed at crucial locations of the town for maintenance of law and order. “Besides, IICs, OICs and other police personnel were asked to remain vigilant in their respective areas. However, no untoward incident took place during the course of the bandh,” the SDPO added.

