Home States Odisha

Bandh demanding district status for Rairangpur in Odisha

While members of BJP, BJD and Congress lent their support to the cause, the protesters picketed at several locations across Rairangpur town.

Published: 11th April 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

​ Agitators blocking a road during the dawn-to-dusk bandh in Rairangpur ​

​ Agitators blocking a road during the dawn-to-dusk bandh in Rairangpur ​

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Demanding district status to Rairangpur, several socio-cultural outfits across seven blocks of the sub-division observed a dawn-to-dusk bandh here on Monday. Apart from health care services, educational institutions, transport and business establishments among other services remained closed on the day.

While members of BJP, BJD and Congress lent their support to the cause, the protesters picketed at several locations across Rairangpur town. President of Rairangpur bar association Akshya Kumar Mohanty said it is the need of the hour to accord district status to Rairangpur. 

“Residents of all seven blocks under the sub-division have to travel around 150 km to reach the town for administrative and other related works. Even for meeting the collector or SP or for availing medical facilities, locals have to go all the way to Baripada which becomes quite expensive. So we demand that Rairangpur be made into a district so that these issues are sorted,” he added.

Contacted, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gakulananda Sahoo said at least two platoons of police force were deployed at crucial locations of the town for maintenance of law and order. “Besides, IICs, OICs and other police personnel were asked to remain vigilant in their respective areas. However, no untoward incident took place during the course of the bandh,” the SDPO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rairangpur Bandh district status BJP
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp