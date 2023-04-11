Bhitarkanika national park officials on guard to curb poaching during summer

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a bid to thwart poaching of spotted deer, wild boars and other animals, forest officials of Kendrapara are on high alert in Bhitarkanika national park and its nearby areas since venison of these animals is in high demand during summers.

“As poaching of deer and wild boars is high during the season, security has been beefed up and night patrolling intensified inside the park. Besides, we are also monitoring the movement of villagers within the park and its nearby areas,” range officer Manas Das said.

Around 20 ponds, water holes and ditches on the park premises have been renovated to prevent intrusion of the animals into villages, he added. Bhitarkanika’s mangrove forest is home to hundreds of endangered spotted deer and wild boars who make their way into the nearby villages to quench their thirst during the summer season.

Besides, the onset of summer has doubled the concern of poaching as forest fires are common during this time, Das said adding, officials have been asked to remain vigilant. “The department has set up fire lines around the park which will help control instances of fire. Boats and forest guards have also been provided with fire extinguishers,” the ranger added.

Meanwhile, cooking inside forests has been prohibited and guards deployed at several areas to prevent any untoward incident. “They have been instructed to inform fire personnel and Rajnagar forest officials in case a mishap takes place,” Das said adding honey collection too has been prohibited since smoke and fire used to collect honey from beehives could lead to fire.

