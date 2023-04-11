Home States Odisha

Doctor donates blood, saves life of 15-year-old girl in Odisha

A doctor of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here saved the life of a 15-year-old girl, suffering from anaemia and appendicitis by donating blood to her on April 8. 

Published: 11th April 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

anaemia, blood, blood cells

Representational image.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A doctor of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here saved the life of a 15-year-old girl, suffering from anaemia and appendicitis by donating blood to her on April 8. 

The girl, Susmita Mallick of Dihashai in Erasama block was admitted to a private hospital for treatment of her ailments. She was advised to undergo surgery for appendicitis and the doctors at the hospital asked her parents to arrange A -ve blood from the blood bank at the DHH. 

However, the girl’s parents were told blood of the A -ve group was not available at the blood bank. When Dr Jibanjyoti Sahoo, posted at the district early intervention centre under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RSBK) came to know of the girl’s condition, he donated blood to her without delay. The doctors at the private hospital said had Dr Sahoo not donated blood to Susmita, she could have died. 

ADMO (Medical) Nimain Charan Nayak lauded Dr Sahoo’s gesture. The DHH had only four units of blood in stock on Friday. “We collected 29 units of blood at a blood camp conducted on the hospital premises on Saturday,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
doctor saves girl anaemia Odisha
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp