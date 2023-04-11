Doctor donates blood, saves life of 15-year-old girl in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A doctor of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here saved the life of a 15-year-old girl, suffering from anaemia and appendicitis by donating blood to her on April 8.

The girl, Susmita Mallick of Dihashai in Erasama block was admitted to a private hospital for treatment of her ailments. She was advised to undergo surgery for appendicitis and the doctors at the hospital asked her parents to arrange A -ve blood from the blood bank at the DHH.

However, the girl’s parents were told blood of the A -ve group was not available at the blood bank. When Dr Jibanjyoti Sahoo, posted at the district early intervention centre under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RSBK) came to know of the girl’s condition, he donated blood to her without delay. The doctors at the private hospital said had Dr Sahoo not donated blood to Susmita, she could have died.

ADMO (Medical) Nimain Charan Nayak lauded Dr Sahoo’s gesture. The DHH had only four units of blood in stock on Friday. “We collected 29 units of blood at a blood camp conducted on the hospital premises on Saturday,” he said.

